IMS Capital Management Invests $561,000 in Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD)

IMS Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 2,839 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock, valued at approximately $561,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MCD. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Mcdonald’s by 1.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 50,805,829 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $10,550,339,000 after acquiring an additional 545,903 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Mcdonald’s by 11.0% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 16,562,216 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $3,439,309,000 after acquiring an additional 1,640,747 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Mcdonald’s by 7.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,127,745 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,272,485,000 after acquiring an additional 402,857 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Mcdonald’s by 2,674.7% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,707,504 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,185,221,000 after acquiring an additional 5,501,809 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Mcdonald’s by 10.0% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 4,374,885 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $939,332,000 after acquiring an additional 397,624 shares during the last quarter. 67.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director John J. Mulligan purchased 1,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $193.46 per share, for a total transaction of $251,498.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $561,034. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director John W. Rogers, Jr. purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $194.12 per share, for a total transaction of $194,120.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 88,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,179,620. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 7,380 shares of company stock worth $1,430,223. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MCD opened at $209.77 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $156.13 billion, a PE ratio of 26.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.45. Mcdonald’s Corp has a one year low of $173.41 and a one year high of $221.93. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $198.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $206.35.

Mcdonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The fast-food giant reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by ($0.10). Mcdonald’s had a negative return on equity of 85.71% and a net margin of 28.09%. The firm had revenue of $5.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.47 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.10 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Mcdonald’s Corp will post 7.84 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Mcdonald’s from $218.00 to $212.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $220.00 price target on shares of Mcdonald’s in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Mcdonald’s in a research report on Monday, December 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $218.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on shares of Mcdonald’s in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $193.00 price target for the company. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Mcdonald’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $223.54.

Mcdonald’s Company Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated 37,855 restaurants, including 35,085 franchised restaurants comprising 21,685 franchised to conventional franchisees, 7,225 licensed to developmental licensees, and 6,175 licensed to foreign affiliates; and 2,770 company-operated restaurants.

