Independence Holding (NYSE:IHC) Short Interest Update

Independence Holding (NYSE:IHC) saw a significant drop in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 73,800 shares, a drop of 10.7% from the December 15th total of 82,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 12.3 days. Currently, 1.5% of the company’s stock are sold short.

IHC stock traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $42.01. The company had a trading volume of 3,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,382. The firm has a market cap of $619.58 million, a PE ratio of 22.26 and a beta of 0.21. Independence has a 12 month low of $33.37 and a 12 month high of $42.60. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $41.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.27.

Independence (NYSE:IHC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $95.17 million for the quarter. Independence had a net margin of 7.13% and a return on equity of 6.07%.

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 2nd will be given a $0.20 dividend. This is a positive change from Independence’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a yield of 1%.

In related news, Director Ronald I. Simon sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.16, for a total transaction of $40,160.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $619,468. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 6.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IHC. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in Independence by 65.0% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,066 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Independence by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,630 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $490,000 after acquiring an additional 1,036 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Independence by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 14,472 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $560,000 after acquiring an additional 359 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Independence by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 276,076 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,689,000 after acquiring an additional 25,840 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Independence by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 223,174 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,641,000 after acquiring an additional 4,168 shares in the last quarter. 18.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of Independence from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th.

Independence Holding Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in life and health insurance business. The company's dental portfolio includes indemnity and PPO plans for employer groups of two or more lives, and for individuals within affinity groups; vision plans that offer a flat reimbursement amount for exams and materials; and short-term medical products for people with temporary needs for health coverage.

