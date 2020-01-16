Independent Research Reiterates “€189.00” Price Target for Volkswagen (ETR:VOW3)

Volkswagen (ETR:VOW3) received a €189.00 ($219.77) price objective from equities research analysts at Independent Research in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Independent Research’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 5.19% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on VOW3. Nord/LB set a €198.00 ($230.23) price target on shares of Volkswagen and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Morgan Stanley set a €170.00 ($197.67) price objective on shares of Volkswagen and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. Bank of America set a €195.00 ($226.74) price objective on shares of Volkswagen and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €220.00 ($255.81) price objective on shares of Volkswagen and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Barclays set a €194.00 ($225.58) price objective on shares of Volkswagen and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Volkswagen currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €192.45 ($223.78).

Shares of Volkswagen stock opened at €179.68 ($208.93) on Thursday. Volkswagen has a 52-week low of €136.94 ($159.23) and a 52-week high of €187.74 ($218.30). The company has a 50 day moving average of €178.30 and a 200 day moving average of €162.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 169.39. The company has a market capitalization of $37.08 billion and a P/E ratio of 6.74.

About Volkswagen

Volkswagen AG manufactures and sells automobiles primarily in Europe, North America, South America, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates in four segments: Passenger Cars, Commercial Vehicles, Power Engineering, and Financial Services. The Passenger Cars segment develops vehicles and engines; and produces and sells passenger cars and related parts.

