Infosys (NYSE:INFY) Upgraded to Hold at ValuEngine

Infosys (NYSE:INFY) was upgraded by ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on INFY. Bank of America raised shares of Infosys from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Citigroup cut shares of Infosys to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Robert W. Baird set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Infosys and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on shares of Infosys from $8.50 to $10.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Infosys from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.02.

Shares of NYSE:INFY remained flat at $$10.85 during trading on Thursday. 8,511,170 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,116,188. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.65. The firm has a market cap of $46.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.43. Infosys has a 52 week low of $8.76 and a 52 week high of $12.08.

Infosys (NYSE:INFY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 10th. The technology company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $23.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $231.76 billion. Infosys had a net margin of 18.36% and a return on equity of 26.68%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.12 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Infosys will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of INFY. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Infosys by 55.9% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 754,200 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,244,000 after acquiring an additional 270,402 shares during the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Infosys during the second quarter valued at $653,000. AXA boosted its position in Infosys by 41.4% during the second quarter. AXA now owns 387,679 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,148,000 after acquiring an additional 113,602 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Infosys by 2.7% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 55,747 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $597,000 after acquiring an additional 1,475 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC boosted its position in Infosys by 19.2% during the second quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 427,522 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,574,000 after acquiring an additional 68,887 shares during the last quarter. 17.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Infosys Company Profile

Infosys Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides consulting, technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, India, and internationally. It provides business information technology services, including application development and maintenance, independent validation, infrastructure management, and business process management services, as well as engineering services, such as engineering and life cycle solutions; and consulting and systems integration services comprising consulting, enterprise solutions, systems integration, and advanced technologies.

