Innate Pharma (NASDAQ:IPHA) Lowered to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Innate Pharma (NASDAQ:IPHA) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Innate Pharma S.A. is a commercial stage oncology-focused biotech company. It discovers and develops therapeutic antibodies for the treatment of cancer. The company’s commercial-stage product includes Lumoxiti. Innate Pharma S.A. is based in Marseille, France. “

IPHA has been the subject of several other reports. Svb Leerink restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Innate Pharma in a report on Monday, November 11th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Innate Pharma in a report on Tuesday, November 26th.

NASDAQ IPHA traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $7.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,872 shares. Innate Pharma has a fifty-two week low of $5.61 and a fifty-two week high of $8.24. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $6.50.

About Innate Pharma

Innate Pharma SA, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops therapeutic antibodies for the treatment of cancer in France and internationally. The company offers IPH4102, an anti-KIR3DL2 humanized cytotoxicity-inducing antibody, which is in Phase II clinical trial for cutaneous T-cell lymphomas; Monalizumab, an immune checkpoint inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trial to treat various cancer indications and tumors; and IPH5401, a therapeutic antibody that binds and blocks C5a receptors expressed on subsets of myeloid-derived suppressor cells and neutrophils.

