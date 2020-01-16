Insider Selling: AtriCure Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC) CFO Sells 10,000 Shares of Stock

AtriCure Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC) CFO M. Andrew Wade sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.00, for a total value of $340,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 155,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,274,080. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

M. Andrew Wade also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 25th, M. Andrew Wade sold 11,705 shares of AtriCure stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $351,150.00.

Shares of ATRC stock traded up $0.98 on Thursday, hitting $36.28. 5,772 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 204,504. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a current ratio of 3.11. AtriCure Inc. has a one year low of $22.57 and a one year high of $34.39. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.38 and a beta of 0.32.

AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The medical device company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $56.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.12 million. AtriCure had a negative net margin of 10.13% and a negative return on equity of 13.59%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.24) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that AtriCure Inc. will post -1.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Light Asset Management LLC boosted its position in AtriCure by 21.6% during the second quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 1,111,740 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $33,174,000 after buying an additional 197,433 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in AtriCure by 2.2% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 211,390 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $6,308,000 after buying an additional 4,506 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in AtriCure during the third quarter valued at about $2,682,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in AtriCure during the third quarter valued at about $74,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in AtriCure by 1,216.1% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 99,209 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $2,474,000 after buying an additional 91,671 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.41% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on ATRC shares. BidaskClub raised AtriCure from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. ValuEngine lowered AtriCure from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded AtriCure from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.00.

AtriCure Company Profile

AtriCure, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells devices for the surgical ablation of cardiac tissue and systems to medical centers in the United States and internationally. The company offers Isolator Synergy and Isolator Synergy Access clamps for the treatment of persistent and long-standing persistent atrial fibrillation concomitant to other open-heart surgical procedures; EPi-Sense guided coagulation system used for the coagulation of tissue; and COBRA Fusion surgical ablation system to combine bipolar temperature-controlled radio frequency energy control with monopolar energy.

