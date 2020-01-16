Insider Selling: MSC Industrial Direct Co Inc (NYSE:MSM) CFO Sells 29,373 Shares of Stock

MSC Industrial Direct Co Inc (NYSE:MSM) CFO Rustom Jilla sold 29,373 shares of MSC Industrial Direct stock in a transaction on Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.50, for a total transaction of $2,247,034.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Rustom Jilla also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, January 9th, Rustom Jilla sold 19,522 shares of MSC Industrial Direct stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.84, for a total transaction of $1,480,548.48.

On Monday, November 4th, Rustom Jilla sold 7,907 shares of MSC Industrial Direct stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.51, for a total transaction of $597,057.57.

On Friday, November 1st, Rustom Jilla sold 1,900 shares of MSC Industrial Direct stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $142,500.00.

NYSE MSM opened at $76.95 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a market capitalization of $4.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.94. MSC Industrial Direct Co Inc has a 12-month low of $64.59 and a 12-month high of $86.87. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $75.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $72.45.

MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 8th. The industrial products company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $823.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $820.84 million. MSC Industrial Direct had a net margin of 8.35% and a return on equity of 19.67%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.33 EPS. Equities analysts expect that MSC Industrial Direct Co Inc will post 4.86 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 21st. MSC Industrial Direct’s dividend payout ratio is 56.71%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of MSC Industrial Direct from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of MSC Industrial Direct from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Buckingham Research lowered their price objective on shares of MSC Industrial Direct from $70.00 to $69.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Wells Fargo & Co set a $60.00 price objective on shares of MSC Industrial Direct and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded shares of MSC Industrial Direct from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a hold rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.56.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MSM. Copeland Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in MSC Industrial Direct in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,612,000. Veritas Asset Management LLP bought a new stake in shares of MSC Industrial Direct in the 3rd quarter valued at $22,724,000. Yacktman Asset Management LP bought a new stake in shares of MSC Industrial Direct in the 3rd quarter valued at $13,431,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in MSC Industrial Direct during the second quarter worth $12,402,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in MSC Industrial Direct by 27.6% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 768,222 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $55,719,000 after acquiring an additional 166,267 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.87% of the company’s stock.

About MSC Industrial Direct

MSC Industrial Direct Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes metalworking and maintenance, repair, and operations (MRO) products in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. The company's MRO products comprise cutting tools, measuring instruments, tooling components, metalworking products, fasteners, flat stock products, raw materials, abrasives, machinery hand and power tools, safety and janitorial supplies, plumbing supplies, materials handling products, power transmission components, and electrical supplies.

