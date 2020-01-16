Insider Selling: Okta Inc (NASDAQ:OKTA) CFO Sells 30,000 Shares of Stock

Okta Inc (NASDAQ:OKTA) CFO William E. Losch sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.78, for a total value of $3,953,400.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 42,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,608,820.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of Okta stock opened at $128.57 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $121.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $120.63. Okta Inc has a 52 week low of $70.44 and a 52 week high of $141.85. The company has a market capitalization of $15.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -124.83 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 3.19, a current ratio of 3.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47.

Get Okta alerts:

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 5th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $153.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $143.88 million. Okta had a negative return on equity of 53.08% and a negative net margin of 35.43%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 45.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.04) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Okta Inc will post -1.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on OKTA shares. DA Davidson raised Okta from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $131.00 to $135.00 in a report on Monday, November 18th. ValuEngine lowered Okta from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $154.00 price target on shares of Okta in a report on Monday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised Okta from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Okta from $168.00 to $151.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $134.67.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Okta in the third quarter worth about $2,500,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Okta in the second quarter worth about $34,000. Griffin Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Okta in the second quarter worth about $45,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Okta by 196.2% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 385 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Okta in the third quarter worth about $112,000. Institutional investors own 70.34% of the company’s stock.

About Okta

Okta, Inc provides identity solutions for enterprises, small and medium-sized businesses, universities, non-profits, and government agencies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta Identity Cloud, a platform that offers a suite of products to manage and secure identities, such as Universal Directory, a cloud-based system of record to store and secure user, application, and device profiles for an organization; Single Sign-On that enables users to access their applications in the cloud or on-premise from various devices with a single entry of their user credentials; Adaptive Multi-Factor Authentication, a product that provides an additional layer of security for cloud, mobile, and Web applications, as well as for data; Lifecycle Management, which enables IT organizations or developers to manage a user's identity throughout its lifecycle; and API Access Management that enables organizations to secure APIs.It also offers customer support and training, and professional services.

Featured Article: Google Finance Portfolio

Receive News & Ratings for Okta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Okta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.