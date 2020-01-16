Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP) Short Interest Up 8.8% in December

Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,230,000 shares, an increase of 8.8% from the December 15th total of 1,130,000 shares. Currently, 6.0% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 227,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.4 days.

In related news, CEO Timothy P. Herbert sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.61, for a total value of $1,465,250.00. Also, CEO Timothy P. Herbert sold 9,832 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.10, for a total transaction of $787,543.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 140,709 shares of company stock valued at $9,609,962. Corporate insiders own 12.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of INSP. Diversified Trust Co acquired a new position in Inspire Medical Systems in the fourth quarter valued at $206,000. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Inspire Medical Systems in the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC grew its position in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 2.6% in the third quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 285,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,444,000 after purchasing an additional 7,112 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc acquired a new stake in shares of Inspire Medical Systems in the third quarter valued at approximately $5,739,000. Finally, Partner Investment Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Inspire Medical Systems in the third quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Dougherty & Co set a $78.00 price objective on shares of Inspire Medical Systems and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th. ValuEngine downgraded Inspire Medical Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Inspire Medical Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 4th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on Inspire Medical Systems from $70.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised Inspire Medical Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $46.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Inspire Medical Systems currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.60.

Shares of NYSE:INSP traded up $0.67 during trading on Thursday, reaching $81.92. 112,588 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 184,472. Inspire Medical Systems has a fifty-two week low of $46.00 and a fifty-two week high of $82.15. The company has a quick ratio of 13.05, a current ratio of 13.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a PE ratio of -54.61 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $74.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $66.09.

Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $20.86 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.15 million. Inspire Medical Systems had a negative return on equity of 18.67% and a negative net margin of 40.36%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 59.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.22) EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Inspire Medical Systems will post -1.46 EPS for the current year.

Inspire Medical Systems, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of minimally invasive solutions for patients with obstructive sleep apnea (OSA). It offers Inspire system, a neurostimulation technology that provides a safe and effective treatment for moderate to severe obstructive sleep apnea.

