Insteel Industries (NASDAQ:IIIN) Rating Lowered to Hold at BidaskClub

Insteel Industries (NASDAQ:IIIN) was downgraded by research analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

Separately, Sidoti boosted their price objective on shares of Insteel Industries from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th.

NASDAQ:IIIN traded up $1.98 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $23.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 213,775 shares, compared to its average volume of 95,360. The business’s 50-day moving average is $22.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.56. The company has a market capitalization of $416.80 million, a PE ratio of 83.23 and a beta of 1.71. Insteel Industries has a 52-week low of $17.49 and a 52-week high of $24.93.

Insteel Industries (NASDAQ:IIIN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The industrial products company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.28). The company had revenue of $113.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $126.88 million. Insteel Industries had a return on equity of 1.99% and a net margin of 1.23%. Insteel Industries’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.49 earnings per share.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Insteel Industries by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 633,506 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $13,006,000 after acquiring an additional 2,598 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of Insteel Industries by 49.1% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,492 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 491 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Insteel Industries by 11.5% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 60,432 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,259,000 after purchasing an additional 6,213 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its holdings in shares of Insteel Industries by 8.5% in the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 7,865 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $161,000 after purchasing an additional 618 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Insteel Industries in the third quarter valued at about $852,000. 81.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insteel Industries Company Profile

Insteel Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets steel wire reinforcing products for concrete construction applications. The company offers pre-stressed concrete strand (PC strand) and welded wire reinforcement (WWR) products. Its PC strand is a seven-wire strand that is used to impart compression forces into precast concrete elements and structures providing reinforcement for bridges, parking decks, buildings, and other concrete structures.

