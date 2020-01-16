Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR) saw a significant decrease in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 287,000 shares, a decrease of 6.7% from the December 15th total of 307,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 99,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.9 days. Approximately 1.6% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on IPAR. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on Inter Parfums from $82.00 to $76.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut Inter Parfums from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $62.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub raised Inter Parfums from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.75.

Get Inter Parfums alerts:

Shares of IPAR stock traded up $0.18 on Thursday, hitting $74.38. 61,354 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 107,184. The company has a current ratio of 3.24, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.87. The business has a 50-day moving average of $71.86 and a 200 day moving average of $69.67. Inter Parfums has a fifty-two week low of $59.51 and a fifty-two week high of $81.40.

Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $191.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $191.18 million. Inter Parfums had a return on equity of 10.15% and a net margin of 8.43%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.60 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Inter Parfums will post 1.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 30th. This is a boost from Inter Parfums’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.77%. Inter Parfums’s dividend payout ratio is 77.19%.

In other news, insider Philippe Benacin sold 8,701 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.52, for a total transaction of $613,594.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $224,535.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Jean Madar sold 1,119 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.68, for a total value of $80,209.92. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $78,919.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 16,984 shares of company stock valued at $1,203,396 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 44.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of IPAR. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Inter Parfums during the second quarter valued at approximately $6,578,000. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its position in Inter Parfums by 186.6% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 110,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,357,000 after purchasing an additional 72,038 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Inter Parfums by 109.5% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 116,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,754,000 after purchasing an additional 60,955 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in Inter Parfums by 137.2% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 68,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,715,000 after purchasing an additional 39,368 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Inter Parfums by 1.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,549,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,501,000 after purchasing an additional 36,051 shares during the last quarter. 54.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Inter Parfums

Inter Parfums, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of fragrances and fragrance related products. The company operates in two segments, European Based Operations and United States Based Operations. It offers its fragrance and cosmetic products under the Boucheron, Coach, Jimmy Choo, Karl Lagerfeld, Lanvin, Montblanc, Paul Smith, Repetto, Rochas, S.T.

See Also: Market Indexes

Receive News & Ratings for Inter Parfums Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inter Parfums and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.