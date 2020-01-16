Intercorp Financial (NYSE:IFS) Short Interest Up 7.5% in December

Intercorp Financial (NYSE:IFS) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 48,600 shares, a growth of 7.5% from the December 15th total of 45,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 31,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.5 days. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IFS. Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new position in shares of Intercorp Financial during the 3rd quarter worth $17,248,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intercorp Financial during the 3rd quarter worth $5,587,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Intercorp Financial during the 3rd quarter worth $3,842,000. Finally, Dean Capital Investments Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intercorp Financial during the 3rd quarter worth $536,000.

Shares of IFS traded up $1.63 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $41.41. The company had a trading volume of 3,546 shares. Intercorp Financial has a 1-year low of $37.71 and a 1-year high of $47.46. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.42.

Intercorp Financial (NYSE:IFS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $312.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $351.12 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Intercorp Financial will post 3.77 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Intercorp Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th.

About Intercorp Financial

Intercorp Financial Services, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. Through its subsidiaries, it operates through the following business segments: Banking, Insurance, and Wealth Management. The Banking segment provides a range of retail banking and commercial banking products, and services to individuals, large companies, and small and medium enterprises.

