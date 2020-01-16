InterDigital Wireless (NASDAQ:IDCC) Given New $90.00 Price Target at B. Riley

InterDigital Wireless (NASDAQ:IDCC) had its price target lifted by B. Riley from $80.00 to $90.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have a buy rating on the Wireless communications provider’s stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for InterDigital Wireless’ Q4 2019 earnings at $0.22 EPS, FY2019 earnings at $0.45 EPS, Q1 2020 earnings at $0.11 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $0.25 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.38 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.58 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $1.33 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.67 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.62 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.52 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.56 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $2.37 EPS.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. BidaskClub downgraded shares of InterDigital Wireless from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of InterDigital Wireless from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $85.00.

Shares of IDCC stock traded up $2.08 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $59.58. The company had a trading volume of 284,839 shares, compared to its average volume of 269,967. InterDigital Wireless has a 52-week low of $47.02 and a 52-week high of $74.03. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $55.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 3.06 and a quick ratio of 3.06. The company has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.92, a P/E/G ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 1.01.

InterDigital Wireless (NASDAQ:IDCC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.27. InterDigital Wireless had a net margin of 3.08% and a return on equity of 1.07%. The firm had revenue of $72.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.82 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.60 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that InterDigital Wireless will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 7th. InterDigital Wireless’s payout ratio is 77.35%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IDCC. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in InterDigital Wireless during the second quarter valued at $26,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in InterDigital Wireless by 6,828.6% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 485 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 478 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in InterDigital Wireless during the second quarter valued at $38,000. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in InterDigital Wireless by 79.1% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,112 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 491 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new stake in InterDigital Wireless during the third quarter valued at $127,000. 70.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About InterDigital Wireless

InterDigital, Inc designs and develops technologies that enable and enhance wireless communications in the United States and internationally. It provides technology solutions for use in digital cellular and wireless products and networks, including 2G, 3G, 4G and IEEE 802-related products and networks.

