Intermap Technologies (TSE:IMP) Given New C$31.00 Price Target at Citigroup

Posted by on Jan 16th, 2020

Intermap Technologies (TSE:IMP) had its price target boosted by Citigroup from C$30.00 to C$31.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

IMP stock traded down C$0.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching C$0.29. The company had a trading volume of 17,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,013. The company has a market capitalization of $5.01 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.85. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.24. Intermap Technologies has a fifty-two week low of C$0.12 and a fifty-two week high of C$0.39.

Intermap Technologies (TSE:IMP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$5.63 million during the quarter.

Intermap Technologies Company Profile

Intermap Technologies Corporation, a geospatial information company, provides geospatial solutions and analytics in the United States, the Asia Pacific, and Europe. It offers InsitePro, a configurable insurance underwriting software; and NEXTView, a configurable data solution. The company also provides geospatial data acquisition and production services; and value-added data licenses.

