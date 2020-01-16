InterXion Holding NV (NYSE:INXN) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.17 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that InterXion Holding NV (NYSE:INXN) will post earnings per share of $0.17 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for InterXion’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.20 and the lowest is $0.11. InterXion posted earnings of $0.13 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 30.8%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, March 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that InterXion will report full-year earnings of $0.70 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.62 to $0.74. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $0.78 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.68 to $0.93. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow InterXion.

InterXion (NYSE:INXN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The technology company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $177.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $178.77 million. InterXion had a return on equity of 5.82% and a net margin of 7.51%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on INXN. Zacks Investment Research lowered InterXion from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 4th. SunTrust Banks increased their price target on InterXion from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, ValuEngine lowered InterXion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. InterXion presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $85.25.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of INXN. Flinton Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of InterXion by 215.4% during the 2nd quarter. Flinton Capital Management LLC now owns 656 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 448 shares in the last quarter. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of InterXion by 215.4% during the 2nd quarter. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC now owns 902 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 616 shares in the last quarter. Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of InterXion by 215.4% during the 2nd quarter. Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC now owns 1,148 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 784 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in shares of InterXion during the 3rd quarter worth about $96,000. Finally, Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA acquired a new stake in shares of InterXion during the 3rd quarter worth about $97,000. 92.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

INXN stock traded up $2.20 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $88.93. The company had a trading volume of 1,059,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,151,100. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.39. The company has a market capitalization of $6.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 134.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.91 and a beta of 0.89. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $83.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $81.07. InterXion has a fifty-two week low of $57.72 and a fifty-two week high of $102.66.

InterXion Company Profile

InterXion Holding N.V. provides carrier and cloud-neutral colocation data center services in France, Germany, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Austria, Belgium, Denmark, Ireland, Spain, Sweden, and Switzerland. The company enables its customers to connect to a range of telecommunications carriers, cloud platforms, Internet service providers, and other customers.

