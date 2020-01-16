Intu Properties plc (LON:INTU) Given Average Rating of “Sell” by Brokerages

Shares of Intu Properties plc (LON:INTU) have received an average rating of “Sell” from the thirteen analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 49.44 ($0.65).

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on INTU shares. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Intu Properties from GBX 40 ($0.53) to GBX 31 ($0.41) and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 7th. UBS Group restated a “sell” rating on shares of Intu Properties in a report on Friday, November 1st. Deutsche Bank downgraded shares of Intu Properties to a “sell” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from GBX 70 ($0.92) to GBX 30 ($0.39) in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Intu Properties from GBX 40 ($0.53) to GBX 27 ($0.36) and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Peel Hunt restated a “hold” rating on shares of Intu Properties in a report on Tuesday, January 7th.

Shares of LON:INTU traded down GBX 0.94 ($0.01) on Friday, hitting GBX 23 ($0.30). 4,659,824 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,510,000. The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 32.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 45.77. Intu Properties has a one year low of GBX 24.28 ($0.32) and a one year high of GBX 122.15 ($1.61). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 180.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $309.47 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.21.

Intu owns and manages some of the best shopping centres, in some of the strongest locations, in the UK and Spain. Our UK portfolio is made up of 17 centres, including eight of the top-20, and in Spain we own three of the country's top-10 centres, with advanced plans to build a fourth. We are passionate about creating compelling experiences, in centre and online, that make our customers smile and help our retailers flourish.

