Invesco BulletShares 2026 Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSMQ) Shares Up 0.2%

Invesco BulletShares 2026 Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSMQ)’s stock price shot up 0.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $25.32 and last traded at $25.31, 556 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 85% from the average session volume of 3,771 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.27.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.05.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 24th were given a dividend of $0.036 per share. This represents a $0.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 23rd.

