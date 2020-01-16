Invesco Global Revenue ETF (BATS:RGLB) Shares Down 0.2%

Shares of Invesco Global Revenue ETF (BATS:RGLB) dropped 0.2% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $27.68 and last traded at $27.68, approximately 2,100 shares traded hands during trading. The stock had previously closed at $27.73.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $27.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.25.

The firm also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 24th were paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 23rd.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Invesco Global Revenue ETF stock. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in Invesco Global Revenue ETF (BATS:RGLB) by 0.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 53,815 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 386 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Invesco Global Revenue ETF were worth $1,378,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

