Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the sixteen ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $18.86.

IVZ has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Invesco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, September 23rd. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 target price on shares of Invesco in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Evercore ISI lowered Invesco from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Citigroup set a $16.50 price target on Invesco and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank raised Invesco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $18.00 to $21.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 6th.

Get Invesco alerts:

NYSE IVZ opened at $18.00 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.45. The company has a market cap of $8.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.41, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.55. Invesco has a 1 year low of $15.15 and a 1 year high of $22.18.

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The asset manager reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.13. Invesco had a net margin of 8.86% and a return on equity of 10.60%. The business had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.66 EPS. Invesco’s quarterly revenue was up 27.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Invesco will post 2.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Invesco by 0.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 45,201,641 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $924,825,000 after purchasing an additional 313,139 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Invesco by 67.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 27,756,146 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $567,890,000 after purchasing an additional 11,199,785 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in shares of Invesco by 67.3% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,727,961 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $113,972,000 after purchasing an additional 2,706,950 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco by 2.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,546,892 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $93,030,000 after buying an additional 114,161 shares during the period. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco by 16.0% during the third quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 1,993,098 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $33,763,000 after acquiring an additional 275,371 shares during the period. 66.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Invesco Company Profile

Invesco Ltd. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to retail clients, institutional clients, high-net worth clients, public entities, corporations, unions, non-profit organizations, endowments, foundations, pension funds, financial institutions, and sovereign wealth funds.

Featured Article: What sectors are represented in the Nikkei Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.