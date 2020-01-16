Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the sixteen ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $18.86.
IVZ has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Invesco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, September 23rd. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 target price on shares of Invesco in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Evercore ISI lowered Invesco from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Citigroup set a $16.50 price target on Invesco and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank raised Invesco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $18.00 to $21.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 6th.
NYSE IVZ opened at $18.00 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.45. The company has a market cap of $8.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.41, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.55. Invesco has a 1 year low of $15.15 and a 1 year high of $22.18.
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Invesco by 0.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 45,201,641 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $924,825,000 after purchasing an additional 313,139 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Invesco by 67.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 27,756,146 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $567,890,000 after purchasing an additional 11,199,785 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in shares of Invesco by 67.3% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,727,961 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $113,972,000 after purchasing an additional 2,706,950 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco by 2.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,546,892 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $93,030,000 after buying an additional 114,161 shares during the period. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco by 16.0% during the third quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 1,993,098 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $33,763,000 after acquiring an additional 275,371 shares during the period. 66.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Invesco Company Profile
Invesco Ltd. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to retail clients, institutional clients, high-net worth clients, public entities, corporations, unions, non-profit organizations, endowments, foundations, pension funds, financial institutions, and sovereign wealth funds.
