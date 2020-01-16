Invesco PureBeta FTSE Developed ex-North America ETF (BATS:PBDM) Trading Up 0.1%

Shares of Invesco PureBeta FTSE Developed ex-North America ETF (BATS:PBDM) were up 0.1% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $25.44 and last traded at $25.42, approximately 606 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. The stock had previously closed at $25.41.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $25.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.07.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th were issued a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 23rd. This is an increase from Invesco PureBeta FTSE Developed ex-North America ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Invesco PureBeta FTSE Developed ex-North America ETF stock. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco PureBeta FTSE Developed ex-North America ETF (BATS:PBDM) by 31.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 48,395 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,662 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC’s holdings in Invesco PureBeta FTSE Developed ex-North America ETF were worth $1,173,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

