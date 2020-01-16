Invesco Strategic Developed ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:ISDX) Shares Up 0.2%

Shares of Invesco Strategic Developed ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:ISDX) shot up 0.2% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $26.40 and last traded at $26.40, 200 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 99% from the average session volume of 23,538 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.34.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $26.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.07.

The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th were paid a dividend of $0.1502 per share. This is an increase from Invesco Strategic Developed ex-US ETF’s previous annual dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 23rd. This represents a dividend yield of 2.6%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Invesco Ltd. bought a new position in Invesco Strategic Developed ex-US ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $157,970,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Invesco Strategic Developed ex-US ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,084,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Invesco Strategic Developed ex-US ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,860,000.

