Investar Holding Corp (NASDAQ:ISTR) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Posted by on Jan 16th, 2020

Investar Holding Corp (NASDAQ:ISTR) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $29.00.

ISTR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $28.50 price target on shares of Investar and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. ValuEngine raised shares of Investar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 27th. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of Investar from $29.00 to $29.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Investar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, Sandler O’Neill cut shares of Investar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Investar by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 32,779 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $782,000 after purchasing an additional 721 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of Investar by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 13,448 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $320,000 after purchasing an additional 779 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Investar by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 22,196 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $530,000 after purchasing an additional 1,043 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Investar by 22.7% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 7,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $176,000 after purchasing an additional 1,371 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Investar by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 34,185 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $815,000 after purchasing an additional 1,583 shares during the period. 54.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ISTR traded up $0.19 during trading on Friday, hitting $24.29. 1,808 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,154. The firm has a market capitalization of $238.40 million, a P/E ratio of 14.81 and a beta of 0.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $24.70 and a 200 day moving average of $24.05. Investar has a 12-month low of $21.48 and a 12-month high of $26.46.

Investar (NASDAQ:ISTR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48. The business had revenue of $17.98 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.18 million. Investar had a net margin of 18.44% and a return on equity of 9.29%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Investar will post 1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 30th will be given a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 27th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.99%. Investar’s dividend payout ratio is 14.63%.

Investar Company Profile

Investar Holding Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Investar Bank that provides a range of commercial banking products for individuals and small to medium-sized businesses in South Louisiana. The company offers various deposit products and services, such as savings, checking, money market, and individual retirement accounts, as well as various certificates of deposit; debit cards; and mobile banking services.

