Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV Acquires 140 Shares of Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT)

Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV boosted its holdings in Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) by 4.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,390 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV’s holdings in Walmart were worth $403,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Aldebaran Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Walmart by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Aldebaran Financial Inc. now owns 7,659 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $903,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. boosted its stake in Walmart by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. now owns 2,540 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $303,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in Walmart by 0.5% in the third quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 16,943 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,011,000 after buying an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Eads & Heald Wealth Management boosted its stake in Walmart by 0.5% in the third quarter. Eads & Heald Wealth Management now owns 19,218 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,281,000 after buying an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oxbow Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Walmart by 3.3% in the third quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC now owns 3,119 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $370,000 after buying an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.37% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Judith J. Mckenna sold 8,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.21, for a total transaction of $989,443.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 216,811 shares in the company, valued at $25,846,039.31. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Marc E. Lore sold 85,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.57, for a total value of $10,248,450.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 2,808,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $338,596,128.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 178,300 shares of company stock valued at $21,090,243 over the last 90 days. 51.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Walmart stock opened at $115.28 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The company has a market capitalization of $329.62 billion, a PE ratio of 23.48, a P/E/G ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 0.35. Walmart Inc has a 12 month low of $93.11 and a 12 month high of $125.38. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $118.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $116.21.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The retailer reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.07. Walmart had a return on equity of 18.47% and a net margin of 2.77%. The firm had revenue of $126.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $128.08 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.08 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Walmart Inc will post 4.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $115.00 price objective (up from $105.00) on shares of Walmart in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Walmart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. KeyCorp reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $138.00 price objective (up from $128.00) on shares of Walmart in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Goldman Sachs Group set a $125.00 price objective on Walmart and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on Walmart from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.22.

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; e-commerce Websites, such as walmart.com, jet.com, shoes.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

