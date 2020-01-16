Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV Has $2.03 Million Stock Holdings in Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC)

Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV decreased its stake in shares of Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC) by 0.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 57,682 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. Bank of America comprises about 1.2% of Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $2,032,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of BAC. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in Bank of America in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in Bank of America by 195.6% in the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,330 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 880 shares during the period. Corbenic Partners LLC bought a new stake in Bank of America in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Salomon & Ludwin LLC boosted its stake in Bank of America by 120.6% in the 2nd quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 1,489 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 814 shares during the period. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Bank of America in the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000. 69.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Bank of America alerts:

In other Bank of America news, Director Frank P. Bramble sold 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.33, for a total value of $203,645.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 50,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,566,500. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

BAC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Societe Generale downgraded Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Atlantic Securities upgraded Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Wells Fargo & Co set a $34.00 target price on Bank of America and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Bank of America from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $37.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, UBS Group downgraded Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $34.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.74.

NYSE BAC opened at $34.67 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $34.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.88. Bank of America Corp has a 12 month low of $26.05 and a 12 month high of $35.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $317.71 billion, a PE ratio of 13.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.05. Bank of America had a return on equity of 12.05% and a net margin of 24.16%. The firm had revenue of $22.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.70 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Bank of America Corp will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 6th were given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 5th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.08%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.59%.

Bank of America Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

Featured Article: Coverage Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC).

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.