Investors Purchase High Volume of Switch Put Options (NYSE:SWCH)

Switch Inc (NYSE:SWCH) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock investors acquired 1,091 put options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 1,230% compared to the typical daily volume of 82 put options.

Shares of NYSE SWCH traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $16.11. 886,404 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,578,128. The firm has a market cap of $3.92 billion, a PE ratio of 179.00, a PEG ratio of 5.40 and a beta of 0.51. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.00. Switch has a 12 month low of $7.70 and a 12 month high of $16.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.77.

Switch (NYSE:SWCH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.01). Switch had a net margin of 1.48% and a return on equity of 3.35%. The company had revenue of $117.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $113.22 million. Switch’s revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Switch will post 0.18 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SWCH. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Switch from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Switch from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Credit Suisse Group set a $18.00 price objective on shares of Switch and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Switch from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th.

In related news, Director Thomas A. Thomas sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.50, for a total transaction of $435,000.00. Also, major shareholder Peter M. Thomas sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.18, for a total transaction of $809,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 900,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,570,090. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 307,933 shares of company stock worth $4,809,456. Insiders own 28.39% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in Switch during the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Switch during the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in shares of Switch by 56.1% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 1,553 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of Switch by 175.0% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 3,131 shares during the period. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Switch by 19.6% in the 3rd quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 6,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 1,071 shares during the period. 24.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Switch Company Profile

Switch, Inc, through its subsidiary, Switch, Ltd., provides colocation space and related services primarily to technology and digital media companies in the United States. It develops and operates data centers in Nevada and Michigan. The company also serves cloud and managed service providers, financial institutions, IT and software providers, government agencies, network and telecommunications providers, and others that conduct critical business on the Internet.

