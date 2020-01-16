Investors Purchase Large Volume of LiveRamp Put Options (NYSE:RAMP)

LiveRamp Holdings (NYSE:RAMP) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock traders purchased 834 put options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 1,091% compared to the average volume of 70 put options.

Shares of RAMP stock traded up $1.72 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $45.16. 120,181 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 498,883. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.96 and a beta of 1.48. LiveRamp has a one year low of $37.30 and a one year high of $63.23. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.83.

LiveRamp (NYSE:RAMP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.67) by $0.08. LiveRamp had a negative return on equity of 10.49% and a net margin of 280.55%. The firm had revenue of $90.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $87.08 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that LiveRamp will post -2.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. ValuEngine lowered LiveRamp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of LiveRamp from $64.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of LiveRamp in a research note on Friday, December 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $67.00 price target for the company. Finally, First Analysis raised shares of LiveRamp from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.67.

In related news, insider James F. Arra sold 14,737 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.43, for a total value of $728,449.91. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 160,271 shares in the company, valued at $7,922,195.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Clark M. Kokich sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.94, for a total value of $46,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 69,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,258,903.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 16,737 shares of company stock worth $824,020 in the last ninety days. 5.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RAMP. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in LiveRamp during the second quarter worth $45,822,000. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in LiveRamp by 7,200.2% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 456,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,923,000 after buying an additional 450,445 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in LiveRamp by 168.7% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 604,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,316,000 after buying an additional 379,672 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LiveRamp in the 2nd quarter valued at $14,645,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in LiveRamp by 760.8% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 173,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,418,000 after purchasing an additional 153,468 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.91% of the company’s stock.

LiveRamp Company Profile

LiveRamp Holdings, Inc provides identity and data connectivity for powering exceptional customer experiences. The company offers IdentityLink, an identity resolution platform that connects people, data, and devices across the physical and digital world, powering privacy-compliant, people-based marketing that allows consumers to better connect with the brands and products they love.

