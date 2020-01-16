Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA) Earns Buy Rating from Cowen

Cowen reissued their buy rating on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on IOVA. BidaskClub lowered Iovance Biotherapeutics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Chardan Capital reissued a buy rating and issued a $33.00 price target on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. ValuEngine lowered Iovance Biotherapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. JMP Securities assumed coverage on Iovance Biotherapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. They issued an outperform rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Iovance Biotherapeutics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $31.73.

IOVA opened at $23.68 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 10.61, a current ratio of 10.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a market cap of $3.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.65 and a beta of 2.07. Iovance Biotherapeutics has a 52 week low of $8.26 and a 52 week high of $29.67. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.80.

Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by ($0.01). As a group, equities analysts expect that Iovance Biotherapeutics will post -1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 37,240 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $678,000 after buying an additional 1,855 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 229.1% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 406,526 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $7,398,000 after buying an additional 283,007 shares during the period. Man Group plc purchased a new stake in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,498,000. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 40.8% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 105,512 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,921,000 after buying an additional 30,578 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 76.5% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 783,203 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $14,254,000 after buying an additional 339,493 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.10% of the company’s stock.

About Iovance Biotherapeutics

Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing cancer immunotherapy products to harness the power of a patient's immune system to eradicate cancer cells. The company's lead product candidate is lifileucel, an adoptive cell therapy that is in Phase II clinical trial using tumor-infiltrating lymphocytes (TIL), which are T cells derived from patients' tumors for the treatment of metastatic melanoma.

