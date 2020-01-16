Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA) Earns Buy Rating from Cowen

Cowen reissued their buy rating on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, AnalystRatings.com reports.
A number of other analysts have also issued reports on IOVA. BidaskClub lowered Iovance Biotherapeutics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Chardan Capital reissued a buy rating and issued a $33.00 price target on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. ValuEngine lowered Iovance Biotherapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. JMP Securities assumed coverage on Iovance Biotherapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. They issued an outperform rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Iovance Biotherapeutics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $31.73.
IOVA opened at $23.68 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 10.61, a current ratio of 10.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a market cap of $3.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.65 and a beta of 2.07. Iovance Biotherapeutics has a 52 week low of $8.26 and a 52 week high of $29.67. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.80.
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 37,240 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $678,000 after buying an additional 1,855 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 229.1% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 406,526 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $7,398,000 after buying an additional 283,007 shares during the period. Man Group plc purchased a new stake in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,498,000. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 40.8% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 105,512 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,921,000 after buying an additional 30,578 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 76.5% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 783,203 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $14,254,000 after buying an additional 339,493 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.10% of the company’s stock.
About Iovance Biotherapeutics
Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing cancer immunotherapy products to harness the power of a patient's immune system to eradicate cancer cells. The company's lead product candidate is lifileucel, an adoptive cell therapy that is in Phase II clinical trial using tumor-infiltrating lymphocytes (TIL), which are T cells derived from patients' tumors for the treatment of metastatic melanoma.
Featured Article: Why are percentage decliners important?
Receive News & Ratings for Iovance Biotherapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iovance Biotherapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.