Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA) Upgraded to “Hold” by BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on IOVA. Cowen reiterated a buy rating on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in a research report on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Iovance Biotherapeutics in a research report on Monday, September 30th. They set a buy rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded Iovance Biotherapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Iovance Biotherapeutics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Chardan Capital reiterated a buy rating and set a $33.00 target price on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $31.73.

NASDAQ IOVA traded up $0.27 on Wednesday, hitting $23.62. 50,695 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,284,662. The company has a market capitalization of $3.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.51 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a current ratio of 10.61, a quick ratio of 10.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $26.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.80. Iovance Biotherapeutics has a 52-week low of $8.26 and a 52-week high of $29.67.

Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.01). As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Iovance Biotherapeutics will post -1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 5.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,355,972 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $229,410,000 after acquiring an additional 520,445 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in the third quarter worth about $215,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in the third quarter worth about $880,000. Man Group plc purchased a new stake in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in the third quarter worth about $1,498,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 1.2% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 178,698 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,252,000 after buying an additional 2,134 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.10% of the company’s stock.

Iovance Biotherapeutics Company Profile

Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing cancer immunotherapy products to harness the power of a patient's immune system to eradicate cancer cells. The company's lead product candidate is lifileucel, an adoptive cell therapy that is in Phase II clinical trial using tumor-infiltrating lymphocytes (TIL), which are T cells derived from patients' tumors for the treatment of metastatic melanoma.

