Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA) Upgraded to “Hold” by BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.
Several other research firms also recently weighed in on IOVA. Cowen reiterated a buy rating on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in a research report on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Iovance Biotherapeutics in a research report on Monday, September 30th. They set a buy rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded Iovance Biotherapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Iovance Biotherapeutics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Chardan Capital reiterated a buy rating and set a $33.00 target price on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $31.73.
NASDAQ IOVA traded up $0.27 on Wednesday, hitting $23.62. 50,695 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,284,662. The company has a market capitalization of $3.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.51 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a current ratio of 10.61, a quick ratio of 10.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $26.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.80. Iovance Biotherapeutics has a 52-week low of $8.26 and a 52-week high of $29.67.
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 5.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,355,972 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $229,410,000 after acquiring an additional 520,445 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in the third quarter worth about $215,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in the third quarter worth about $880,000. Man Group plc purchased a new stake in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in the third quarter worth about $1,498,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 1.2% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 178,698 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,252,000 after buying an additional 2,134 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.10% of the company’s stock.
Iovance Biotherapeutics Company Profile
Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing cancer immunotherapy products to harness the power of a patient's immune system to eradicate cancer cells. The company's lead product candidate is lifileucel, an adoptive cell therapy that is in Phase II clinical trial using tumor-infiltrating lymphocytes (TIL), which are T cells derived from patients' tumors for the treatment of metastatic melanoma.
