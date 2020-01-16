IQE (OTCMKTS:IQEPF) Downgraded by Citigroup

Citigroup lowered shares of IQE (OTCMKTS:IQEPF) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note published on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

IQEPF has been the topic of several other reports. ValuEngine cut IQE from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded IQE from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. IQE currently has a consensus rating of Hold.

Shares of OTCMKTS IQEPF opened at $0.60 on Monday. IQE has a 12-month low of $0.55 and a 12-month high of $1.20. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.72.

IQE plc develops, manufactures, and sells advanced semiconductor materials worldwide. The company operates through Wireless, Photonics, Infra-Red, and CMOS++ segments. It manufactures compound semiconductor wafers or epiwafers using epitaxy process; and offers various products, including HBTs, pHEMTs, BiFETs/BiHEMTs, HFETs, LMHEMTs, LNHEMTs, and MESFETs for use in wireless devices, such as mobile phones, smartphones, mobile networks, Wi-Fi, smart metering, satellite navigation, and a plethora of connected devices.

