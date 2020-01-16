IQeon 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $6,626.00 (IQN)

IQeon (CURRENCY:IQN) traded 2.8% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on January 16th. Over the last week, IQeon has traded up 8.5% against the US dollar. One IQeon token can currently be purchased for about $0.61 or 0.00006966 BTC on major exchanges including Exrates, Token Store and YoBit. IQeon has a market capitalization of $2.56 million and $6,626.00 worth of IQeon was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Terra (KRT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000010 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002638 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $316.01 or 0.03603161 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011396 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $17.99 or 0.00205124 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0174 or 0.00000198 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0542 or 0.00000617 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.62 or 0.00029828 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $11.39 or 0.00129846 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

IQeon Profile

IQeon’s total supply is 5,491,860 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,182,540 tokens. IQeon’s official Twitter account is @IQeon and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for IQeon is iqeon.io . IQeon’s official message board is medium.com/@iqeon . The Reddit community for IQeon is /r/IQeon and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

IQeon Token Trading

IQeon can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, Exrates and Token Store. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as IQeon directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire IQeon should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy IQeon using one of the exchanges listed above.

