Iradimed (NASDAQ:IRMD) Upgraded at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Iradimed (NASDAQ:IRMD) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on IRMD. BidaskClub downgraded Iradimed from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, December 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised Iradimed from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Saturday, October 26th.

Shares of NASDAQ IRMD traded up $0.52 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $26.24. 29,656 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 57,878. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 9.82 and a quick ratio of 9.05. Iradimed has a twelve month low of $16.68 and a twelve month high of $29.80. The company has a market cap of $297.22 million, a PE ratio of 61.02 and a beta of 1.56. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.05.

Iradimed (NASDAQ:IRMD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.07. Iradimed had a return on equity of 16.24% and a net margin of 22.51%. The company had revenue of $9.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.85 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Iradimed will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Iradimed news, VP Brent Johnson sold 10,000 shares of Iradimed stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.96, for a total transaction of $219,600.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 7,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $161,801.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Steven M. Nardi sold 1,250 shares of Iradimed stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.36, for a total value of $30,450.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,250 shares in the company, valued at $30,450. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 190,676 shares of company stock worth $4,510,769. 56.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IRMD. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Iradimed during the 1st quarter worth about $241,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Iradimed by 34.0% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,500 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $215,000 after buying an additional 2,666 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Iradimed by 32.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 48,491 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $991,000 after buying an additional 11,888 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Iradimed by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 363,400 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $7,432,000 after buying an additional 17,200 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Iradimed by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 73,296 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,499,000 after buying an additional 1,765 shares during the period. 26.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Iradimed

IRADIMED CORPORATION develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) compatible medical devices, and related accessories and services in the United States and internationally. It offers MRI compatible intravenous (IV) infusion pump system with associated disposable IV tubing sets; and MRI compatible patient vital signs monitoring system.

