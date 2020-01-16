iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) Shares Sold by OLD National Bancorp IN

OLD National Bancorp IN decreased its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 0.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 123,646 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,103 shares during the quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $8,067,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the second quarter valued at $35,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 399.3% in the fourth quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 555 shares during the last quarter. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 28.5% in the third quarter. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC now owns 743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the third quarter valued at $47,000.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF stock traded up $0.28 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $65.90. The stock had a trading volume of 9,471,992 shares. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a twelve month low of $56.55 and a twelve month high of $70.84. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $64.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.21.

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 17th were issued a $0.8803 dividend. This represents a yield of 3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 16th.

