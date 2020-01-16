iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Canada ETF (NYSEARCA:HEWC) Shares Up 0.1%

iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Canada ETF (NYSEARCA:HEWC)’s share price shot up 0.1% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $27.42 and last traded at $27.42, 397 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 92% from the average session volume of 5,012 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.40.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.76.

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 26th were paid a $0.2869 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 24th.

