iShares Currency Hedged MSCI United Kingdom ETF (NYSEARCA:HEWU) Trading Up 0.8%

iShares Currency Hedged MSCI United Kingdom ETF (NYSEARCA:HEWU) shares were up 0.8% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $24.56 and last traded at $24.53, approximately 1,000 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 12% from the average daily volume of 1,138 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.34.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $24.24 and a 200 day moving average of $23.85.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, December 26th were given a $0.4212 dividend. This represents a yield of 4.3%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 24th.

