iShares Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IGIB) Shares Acquired by Caprin Asset Management LLC ADV

Caprin Asset Management LLC ADV grew its position in iShares Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IGIB) by 16.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 6,522 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 911 shares during the period. iShares Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF comprises approximately 0.3% of Caprin Asset Management LLC ADV’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Caprin Asset Management LLC ADV’s holdings in iShares Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $378,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $43,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $50,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its holdings in iShares Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 34.8% during the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. grace capital acquired a new stake in iShares Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $127,000. Finally, Ellis Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $149,000.

iShares Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF stock traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $58.39. 1,801,700 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,009,518. iShares Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $52.92 and a twelve month high of $58.46. The company has a fifty day moving average of $58.06 and a 200-day moving average of $57.72.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 20th were issued a dividend of $0.1457 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 19th. This represents a $1.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.99%.

