iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ) Shares Acquired by Price Wealth LLC

Price Wealth LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ) by 5.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 396,634 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 18,858 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF comprises 7.7% of Price Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Price Wealth LLC owned 0.22% of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF worth $24,702,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. WealthStone Inc. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF during the second quarter worth $29,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 20.6% during the third quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth $69,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN raised its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 45.1% during the third quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 1,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 248.9% during the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 998 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF alerts:

SCZ stock traded up $0.27 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $62.38. 591,074 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 881,434. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $61.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $58.65. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $53.54 and a fifty-two week high of $62.85.

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 17th were issued a dividend of $1.2574 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 16th. This is a boost from iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.78. This represents a yield of 2.6%.

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

Santacruz Silver Mining Ltd. is a Canada-based company engaged in the operation, exploration and commercial exploitation of mining concessions in Mexico, with a primary focus on silver, but also, including gold, lead and zinc. The Company is focused on its producing property, the Rosario Mine. In addition, the Company is also exploring three other mineral properties, being the San Felipe Project, which is an advanced-stage project; the Gavilanes Project, which is an exploration project, and the El Gachi Property, which is an early-stage exploration project.

Read More: What is a back-end load?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.