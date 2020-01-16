iShares MSCI Japan Value ETF (NASDAQ:EWJV) Shares Up 0.6%

iShares MSCI Japan Value ETF (NASDAQ:EWJV) shot up 0.6% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $25.99 and last traded at $25.99, 363 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 88% from the average session volume of 3,063 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.84.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $26.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.10.

The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 17th were given a dividend of $0.655 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 16th. This is a boost from iShares MSCI Japan Value ETF’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.46.

