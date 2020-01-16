iShares MSCI Pacific ex Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EPP) Hits New 1-Year High at $48.11

iShares MSCI Pacific ex Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EPP)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $48.11 and last traded at $48.11, with a volume of 77716 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $47.61.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.80.

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th were issued a dividend of $0.9565 per share. This represents a yield of 4.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 16th.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Thor Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Pacific ex Japan ETF during the third quarter worth $107,000. Money Design Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Pacific ex Japan ETF by 16.4% during the third quarter. Money Design Co. Ltd. now owns 320,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,337,000 after purchasing an additional 45,047 shares during the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Pacific ex Japan ETF by 16.6% during the third quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Pacific ex Japan ETF by 1.6% during the third quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. now owns 21,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $973,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Pacific ex Japan ETF during the third quarter worth $5,019,000.

About iShares MSCI Pacific ex Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EPP)

iShares MSCI Pacific ex Japan ET (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Pacific ex-Japan Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded securities in the aggregate in the Australia, Hong Kong, New Zealand and Singapore markets, as measured by the MSCI Pacific ex-Japan Index (the Index).

