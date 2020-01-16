iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS) Sets New 52-Week High at $95.31

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $95.31 and last traded at $95.01, with a volume of 13017 shares. The stock had previously closed at $94.93.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $93.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $90.34.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th were paid a dividend of $0.5527 per share. This represents a $2.21 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.32%. This is a boost from iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 16th.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of IWS. Covington Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Simplex Trading LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 36.3% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Cutler Group LP bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Boston Partners bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $57,000.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF Company Profile (NYSEARCA:IWS)

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

