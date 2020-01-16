Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI) Sets New 12-Month High at $86.85

Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI) shares reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $86.85 and last traded at $86.27, with a volume of 11388 shares. The stock had previously closed at $85.78.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub cut shares of Itron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 25th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Itron from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on shares of Itron from $77.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. ValuEngine cut shares of Itron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Itron from $75.00 to $90.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $77.90.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $83.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $73.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The company has a market cap of $3.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.55, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.10.

Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $624.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $622.63 million. Itron had a net margin of 2.37% and a return on equity of 18.69%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.13 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Itron, Inc. will post 3.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ITRI. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc grew its position in shares of Itron by 50.0% during the 2nd quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 600 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its position in shares of Itron by 2,199.1% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,460 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $154,000 after buying an additional 2,353 shares during the period. Strs Ohio grew its position in shares of Itron by 266.7% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 2,200 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $162,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Itron during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $194,000. Finally, Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Itron during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $206,000. 95.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Itron, Inc, a technology and service company, provides end-to-end solutions that measures, manages, and analyzes energy and water use worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Device Solutions, Networked Solutions, and Outcomes. The Device Solutions segment offers hardware products that are used for measurement, control, or sensing.

