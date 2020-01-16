James Latham (LON:LTHM) Reaches New 52-Week High at $1,000.00

Shares of James Latham plc (LON:LTHM) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 1,000 ($13.15) and last traded at GBX 985 ($12.96), with a volume of 650 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 980 ($12.89).

The company has a market cap of $197.04 million and a PE ratio of 16.42. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 947.18 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 860.02. The company has a current ratio of 3.54, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.11.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 2nd will be paid a GBX 5.50 ($0.07) dividend. This represents a yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 2nd. James Latham’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.30%.

In other news, insider David A. Dunmow purchased 995 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 890 ($11.71) per share, for a total transaction of £8,855.50 ($11,648.91). Also, insider Piers Latham purchased 707 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 565 ($7.43) per share, for a total transaction of £3,994.55 ($5,254.60).

James Latham Company Profile

James Latham plc, together with its subsidiaries, imports and distributes timber and panel products in the United Kingdom. The company offers panels, melamine, veneer, laminates, solid surface products, door blanks, plastics, hardwoods and softwoods, engineered timber products, flooring products, decking and cladding products, modified timbers and panels, fire retardant panels, advanced technical panels, and treatments.

