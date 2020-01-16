James River Group (NASDAQ:JRVR) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of James River Group (NASDAQ:JRVR) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “James River Group Holdings, Ltd. is an insurance company which own and operate specialty insurance and reinsurance companies. The Company operates through Excess and Surplus Lines, Specialty Admitted Insurance and Casualty Reinsurance segments. James River Group Holdings, Ltd. is based in Hamilton, Bermuda. “

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. UBS Group upgraded shares of James River Group from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. BidaskClub cut shares of James River Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, January 4th. TheStreet cut shares of James River Group from a b- rating to a c rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. B. Riley cut shares of James River Group from a neutral rating to a sell rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of James River Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. James River Group presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $42.50.

Shares of NASDAQ JRVR traded up $0.65 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $41.62. The company had a trading volume of 157,833 shares, compared to its average volume of 262,494. The company has a current ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.84. The stock has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.86 and a beta of 0.47. James River Group has a 52-week low of $34.26 and a 52-week high of $52.18.

James River Group (NASDAQ:JRVR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The insurance provider reported ($0.73) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.97) by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $231.47 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $227.50 million. James River Group had a net margin of 3.69% and a return on equity of 4.86%. On average, equities analysts expect that James River Group will post 1.25 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 16th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 13th. James River Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.50%.

In other James River Group news, CEO J Adam Abram purchased 1,585 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $35.00 per share, for a total transaction of $55,475.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 428,610 shares in the company, valued at $15,001,350. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of James River Group by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,429,582 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $207,749,000 after acquiring an additional 137,561 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of James River Group by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,818,007 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $85,265,000 after acquiring an additional 42,184 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of James River Group by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 838,805 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $42,980,000 after acquiring an additional 15,457 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of James River Group by 668.2% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 817,575 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $38,345,000 after acquiring an additional 711,141 shares during the period. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of James River Group by 13.6% in the 3rd quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 557,350 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $28,558,000 after acquiring an additional 66,622 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.78% of the company’s stock.

James River Group Holdings, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides specialty insurance and reinsurance services in the United States. Its Excess and Surplus Lines segment underwrites liability and property insurance on an excess and surplus commercial lines basis in all states and the District of Columbia.

