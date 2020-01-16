Jefferies Financial Group Begins Coverage on Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX)

Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX) in a research report released on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm issued a hold rating and a $21.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Brixmor Property Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Barclays reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a $21.00 target price on shares of Brixmor Property Group in a research note on Sunday, October 13th. Evercore ISI downgraded shares of Brixmor Property Group from an outperform rating to an in-line rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Brixmor Property Group from a market perform rating to an underperform rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Brixmor Property Group from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Brixmor Property Group currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $20.83.

Shares of BRX stock traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $20.75. The stock had a trading volume of 6,951,226 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,917,275. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. Brixmor Property Group has a 12 month low of $15.92 and a 12 month high of $22.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.17 billion, a PE ratio of 11.22, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.72.

Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.20). Brixmor Property Group had a net margin of 24.75% and a return on equity of 10.41%. The firm had revenue of $292.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $290.51 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.42 earnings per share. Brixmor Property Group’s revenue was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Brixmor Property Group will post 1.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Monday, January 6th were paid a $0.285 dividend. This is an increase from Brixmor Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 3rd. Brixmor Property Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 61.62%.

In other Brixmor Property Group news, insider Steven F. Siegel sold 7,500 shares of Brixmor Property Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.37, for a total transaction of $160,275.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Brian T. Finnegan sold 3,000 shares of Brixmor Property Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.24, for a total transaction of $66,720.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 224,646 shares in the company, valued at $4,996,127.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 21,000 shares of company stock worth $455,070 over the last ninety days. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Spirit of America Management Corp NY raised its stake in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 27.7% during the fourth quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY now owns 54,175 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,171,000 after acquiring an additional 11,750 shares in the last quarter. Sciencast Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Brixmor Property Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $217,000. AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Brixmor Property Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $238,000. Ingalls & Snyder LLC raised its stake in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 16.1% during the fourth quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 329,364 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,118,000 after acquiring an additional 45,631 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 6 Meridian raised its stake in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 29,406 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $635,000 after acquiring an additional 757 shares in the last quarter. 99.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Brixmor (NYSE: BRX) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns and operates a high-quality, national portfolio of open-air shopping centers. Its 425 retail centers comprise approximately 74 million square feet of prime retail space in established trade areas. The Company strives to own and operate shopping centers that reflect Brixmor's vision "to be the center of the communities we serve" and are home to a diverse mix of thriving national, regional and local retailers.

