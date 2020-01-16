Jefferies Financial Group Comments on Ricoh Co Ltd’s FY2021 Earnings (OTCMKTS:RICOY)

Ricoh Co Ltd (OTCMKTS:RICOY) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group cut their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Ricoh in a research note issued on Tuesday, January 14th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Nakanomyo now anticipates that the company will earn $1.05 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $1.06. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Ricoh’s FY2022 earnings at $1.13 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Ricoh from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ricoh from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th.

RICOY stock opened at $10.91 on Thursday. Ricoh has a 52 week low of $8.37 and a 52 week high of $11.16. The company has a market cap of $7.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.84, a P/E/G ratio of 6.17 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $10.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.66.

Ricoh (OTCMKTS:RICOY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.01. Ricoh had a net margin of 2.11% and a return on equity of 4.20%. The company had revenue of $4.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.58 billion.

About Ricoh

Ricoh Company, Ltd. provides various office and commercial printing solutions and related solutions worldwide. The company offers various office printing products, including multifunction printers, copying machines, wide machines, fax products, scanners, etc.; and commercial printing products comprising cut sheet production printers and continuous paper production printers; industrial printing products, which include inkjet heads, imaging systems, industrial printers, etc.; and related equipment, consumables, services, and software.

