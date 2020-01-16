Jefferies Financial Group Downgrades DFS Furniture (LON:DFS) to Hold

DFS Furniture (LON:DFS) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

DFS has been the topic of several other reports. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 265 ($3.49) price target on shares of DFS Furniture in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of DFS Furniture from GBX 260 ($3.42) to GBX 230 ($3.03) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating on shares of DFS Furniture in a report on Monday. Finally, Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 275 ($3.62) price target on shares of DFS Furniture in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. DFS Furniture currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 282.50 ($3.72).

Shares of DFS Furniture stock traded up GBX 5.50 ($0.07) on Tuesday, hitting GBX 286 ($3.76). 50,759 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 329,185. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 267.93 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 239.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.13. DFS Furniture has a 12-month low of GBX 202.50 ($2.66) and a 12-month high of GBX 302 ($3.97). The company has a market cap of $595.56 million and a PE ratio of 31.09.

DFS Furniture plc designs, manufactures, sells, delivers, installs, and retails a range of sofas, upholstered furniture, and other living room furniture products in the United Kingdom and Europe. As of July 30, 2018, it operated a network of 116 DFS stores, as well as 44 stores with converted warehouse space.

