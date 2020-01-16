Jenoptik AG (ETR:JEN) Receives €28.00 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Jenoptik AG (ETR:JEN) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is €28.00 ($32.56).

JEN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank set a €28.00 ($32.56) price objective on Jenoptik and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Warburg Research set a €32.00 ($37.21) price objective on Jenoptik and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. HSBC set a €23.00 ($26.74) price objective on Jenoptik and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Independent Research set a €27.50 ($31.98) price objective on Jenoptik and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €25.00 ($29.07) price objective on Jenoptik and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 22nd.

Shares of Jenoptik stock opened at €23.98 ($27.88) on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion and a PE ratio of 17.63. The business’s 50-day moving average price is €25.94 and its 200-day moving average price is €24.95. Jenoptik has a 12 month low of €20.05 ($23.31) and a 12 month high of €36.80 ($42.79).

Jenoptik AG operates as an integrated photonics company in Germany and internationally. The company's Opticals & Life Science division develops and manufactures micro-optics for beam shaping for use in the semiconductor industry, as well as for laser material processing; and optical systems and components for information and communication, security, and defense technologies.

