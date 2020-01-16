Jewett-Cameron Trading (NASDAQ:JCTCF) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Jewett-Cameron Trading (NASDAQ:JCTCF) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.00 earnings per share for the quarter, Fidelity Earnings reports. Jewett-Cameron Trading had a return on equity of 8.49% and a net margin of 4.01%. The firm had revenue of $7.06 million during the quarter.

Shares of JCTCF remained flat at $$7.93 during mid-day trading on Thursday. Jewett-Cameron Trading has a 12 month low of $6.95 and a 12 month high of $9.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.00 and a beta of 0.40. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $7.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.00.

Get Jewett-Cameron Trading alerts:

Separately, ValuEngine cut Jewett-Cameron Trading from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th.

In other news, insider Michael Charles Nasser sold 300,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.89, for a total value of $2,367,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 31,888 shares in the company, valued at $251,596.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 40.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Jewett-Cameron Trading

Jewett-Cameron Trading Company Ltd., through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes specialty metal products; and distributes wood products to home centers and other retailers primarily in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Industrial Wood Products; Lawn, Garden, Pet and Other; Seed Processing and Sales; and Industrial Tools and Clamps.

Recommended Story: What does the Producer Price Index (PPI) tell investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Jewett-Cameron Trading Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jewett-Cameron Trading and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.