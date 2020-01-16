Jewett-Cameron Trading (NASDAQ:JCTCF) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Jewett-Cameron Trading (NASDAQ:JCTCF) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.00 earnings per share for the quarter, Fidelity Earnings reports. Jewett-Cameron Trading had a return on equity of 8.49% and a net margin of 4.01%. The firm had revenue of $7.06 million during the quarter.
Shares of JCTCF remained flat at $$7.93 during mid-day trading on Thursday. Jewett-Cameron Trading has a 12 month low of $6.95 and a 12 month high of $9.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.00 and a beta of 0.40. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $7.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.00.
Separately, ValuEngine cut Jewett-Cameron Trading from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th.
About Jewett-Cameron Trading
Jewett-Cameron Trading Company Ltd., through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes specialty metal products; and distributes wood products to home centers and other retailers primarily in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Industrial Wood Products; Lawn, Garden, Pet and Other; Seed Processing and Sales; and Industrial Tools and Clamps.
