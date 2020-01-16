John Hancock Multifactor Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:JHMI) Stock Price Down 0%

John Hancock Multifactor Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:JHMI) was down 0% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $40.39 and last traded at $40.39, approximately 2 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 813 shares. The stock had previously closed at $40.40.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.98.

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 26th were paid a dividend of $0.3079 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 24th. This represents a yield of 1.6%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in John Hancock Multifactor Industrials ETF stock. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:JHMI) by 45.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,259 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,897 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC owned about 1.29% of John Hancock Multifactor Industrials ETF worth $343,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

