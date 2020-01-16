John Hancock Multifactor Media and Communications ETF (NYSEARCA:JHCS) Trading 1.3% Higher

John Hancock Multifactor Media and Communications ETF (NYSEARCA:JHCS) shares traded up 1.3% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $29.05 and last traded at $29.05, 31 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 91% from the average session volume of 363 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.68.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.22.

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 26th were given a $0.1655 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.2%.

