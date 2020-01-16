Johnson Controls International PLC (NYSE:JCI) Position Trimmed by We Are One Seven LLC

We Are One Seven LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International PLC (NYSE:JCI) by 2.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 27,061 shares of the company’s stock after selling 570 shares during the period. We Are One Seven LLC’s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $1,101,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in Johnson Controls International by 4.9% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,808,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,292,000 after purchasing an additional 179,223 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Johnson Controls International by 13,437.3% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,103,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,213,000 after purchasing an additional 3,080,769 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in Johnson Controls International by 10.4% during the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 2,459,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,936,000 after purchasing an additional 232,532 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its stake in Johnson Controls International by 39.9% during the second quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 2,450,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,250,000 after purchasing an additional 698,506 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Johnson Controls International by 5.6% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,075,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,094,000 after purchasing an additional 110,316 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.16% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on JCI. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Johnson Controls International from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $45.00 to $47.00 in a report on Monday, January 6th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Johnson Controls International from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and set a $43.00 price target on shares of Johnson Controls International in a report on Sunday, November 10th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Johnson Controls International in a report on Thursday, December 12th. They set a “sell” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.22.

In related news, CEO George Oliver sold 21,982 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.99, for a total value of $901,042.18. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,006,724 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,265,616.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Rodney M. Rushing sold 9,460 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.50, for a total transaction of $402,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 22,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $972,867.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 91,095 shares of company stock valued at $3,864,873 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JCI traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $41.04. 5,733,915 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,419,011. Johnson Controls International PLC has a 1-year low of $31.44 and a 1-year high of $44.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.61 billion, a PE ratio of 20.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.37. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $41.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.16.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.02. Johnson Controls International had a net margin of 23.67% and a return on equity of 8.04%. The company had revenue of $6.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.42 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.93 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Johnson Controls International PLC will post 2.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 10th. Investors of record on Monday, December 16th were issued a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 13th. Johnson Controls International’s payout ratio is currently 53.06%.

Johnson Controls International plc operates as a diversified technology and multi industrial company worldwide. The company operates through Building Technologies & Solutions and Power Solutions segments. The company designs, sells, installs, and services heating, ventilating, and air conditioning systems, controls systems, integrated electronic security systems, and integrated fire detection and suppression systems for commercial, industrial, retail, small business, institutional, and governmental customers; and energy efficiency solutions and technical services, including inspection, scheduled maintenance, and repair and replacement of mechanical and control systems, to non-residential building and industrial applications.

